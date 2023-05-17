Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) CEO Robert Demartini Purchases 50,000 Shares

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) CEO Robert Demartini acquired 50,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 240,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,207.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Purple Innovation Trading Down 0.7 %
PRPL stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12.
Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.48 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRPL. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.
About Purple Innovation
Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.
