Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issued By DA Davidson

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CyberArk Software in a report released on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.86) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CyberArk Software’s current full-year earnings is ($2.75) per share.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Shares of CYBR opened at $144.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $113.19 and a 12 month high of $165.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in CyberArk Software by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in CyberArk Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 902,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,344,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.