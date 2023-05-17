Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:NVCT)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nuvectis Pharma in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.48). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvectis Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nuvectis Pharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.11) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.41) EPS.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12).

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Down 0.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

Shares of NVCT opened at $16.90 on Monday. Nuvectis Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

