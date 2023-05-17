Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for SmileDirectClub, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SmileDirectClub in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for SmileDirectClub’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $138.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.10. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26.

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.04 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 150.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,798,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,550.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 64.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

