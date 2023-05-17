Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Reduced by Analyst

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TCON. Maxim Group dropped their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TCON stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 174,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $240,821.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,324,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,821.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 178,707 shares of company stock valued at $243,764. Insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.