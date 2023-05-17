Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.38 and last traded at $27.28. Approximately 250,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 643,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Q2 from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Q2 Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Insider Activity

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $279,274.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Q2 news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $279,274.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $81,663.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 205,862 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,877.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,636. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $2,060,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,911,000 after acquiring an additional 47,699 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Q2 by 31.3% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 37,662 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 83.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 23,614 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

