Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Raised by Analyst

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comcast in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the cable giant will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Comcast’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMCSA. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast stock opened at $39.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $165.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $998,649.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,544,869 shares in the company, valued at $40,066,981.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

