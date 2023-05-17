Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,195,313,000 after buying an additional 2,061,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after buying an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $278,734,000 after buying an additional 1,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% during the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $212,085,000 after buying an additional 2,005,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. CBRE Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.54.

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

