Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of XPO by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in XPO by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in XPO by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 23,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in XPO by 48.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in XPO by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on XPO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

XPO Price Performance

XPO stock opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.16. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.02.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About XPO

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Featured Articles

