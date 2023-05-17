Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 8,400 Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,899,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after purchasing an additional 980,125 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,896,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,175,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,361,000 after purchasing an additional 157,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $68.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $202.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,302,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,276,733.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $136,145.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,302,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,085 shares in the company, valued at $190,276,733.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,145 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,288 over the last ninety days. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCOR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Procore Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.