Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,528 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 8,689.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,050 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $118.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

