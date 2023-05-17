Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $301,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

