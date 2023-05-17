Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $358,000 in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 28.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,146,000 after buying an additional 2,184,898 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,229,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,024,000 after buying an additional 305,433 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,025,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,905,000 after buying an additional 230,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 19.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,390,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,974,000 after buying an additional 1,050,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 4.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,890,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,414,000 after buying an additional 157,003 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

