Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $579,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Tesla by 230.3% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $166.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus dropped their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.06.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

