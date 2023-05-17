Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HP opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.33. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $54.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

HP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.70.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

