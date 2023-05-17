Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $509,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,952 shares of company stock valued at $7,411,168. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $172.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $179.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.00 and a 200-day moving average of $155.74.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

