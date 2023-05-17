Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 35.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,986,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 44.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,321,000 after acquiring an additional 524,366 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 895,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,792,000 after acquiring an additional 298,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 123.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,818,000 after acquiring an additional 268,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 421.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 329,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,407,000 after buying an additional 266,367 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORA. UBS Group raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ORA stock opened at $83.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.07. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $101.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

