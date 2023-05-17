Qtum Market Capitalization Hits $279.96 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $279.96 million and approximately $30.83 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.67 or 0.00009763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,822.68 or 0.06652448 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00055412 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00039902 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019644 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006217 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,660,332 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.