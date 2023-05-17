Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $2.61

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.61 or 0.00009725 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $272.67 million and $29.44 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,797.08 or 0.06708090 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00054932 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00040265 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019299 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,659,880 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

