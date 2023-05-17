QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Increased by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 3.6% of Tamar Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 91,358 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,990,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,279. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $116.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

