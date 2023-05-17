Quantum (QUA) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $560.17 and approximately $1.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00026779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020350 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017869 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,346.40 or 1.00031247 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.