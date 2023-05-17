Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Invests $295,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,394 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.06.

Shares of TSLA traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.09. 64,535,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,837,234. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.13 and a 200-day moving average of $173.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

