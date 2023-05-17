Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Makes New $629,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.88. The company had a trading volume of 47,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,226. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.24 and its 200-day moving average is $94.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

