Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $151,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.68. 11,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,186. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $58.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day moving average is $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

