Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

DFSD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.68. 40,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,473. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average of $46.39.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

