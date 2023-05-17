QUASA One Day Trading Volume Reaches $176.58 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $176.58 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00026635 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020281 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017820 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,419.41 or 0.99941428 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000098 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00160029 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $366.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

