Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.04

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.04 and traded as high as C$34.08. Quebecor shares last traded at C$34.00, with a volume of 517,985 shares.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$33.50 to C$35.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Quebecor from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$33.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

