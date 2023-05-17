Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Director Greg G. Maxwell Sells 24,675 Shares

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $675,848.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Range Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Range Resources stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $27.52. 3,605,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,714,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.05.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

