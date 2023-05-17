Raymond James Increases Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $123.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALGT. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $98.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $153.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average is $86.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.61.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.75. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $142,069.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $142,069.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total value of $116,186.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,516,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,462 shares of company stock valued at $358,926. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,482 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after acquiring an additional 271,378 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after buying an additional 915,511 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

