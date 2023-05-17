Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Raytheon Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Raytheon Technologies has a payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

RTX opened at $95.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $139.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.