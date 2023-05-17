Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $95.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $139.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 58.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.