Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.28

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.28 and traded as low as $3.05. Reading International shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 26,533 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $66.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 44.95%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Reading International by 56.0% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,565,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 562,290 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Reading International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,459,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 37,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Reading International by 11.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 250,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Reading International by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63,421 shares during the last quarter. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

