Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tyson Foods (TSN)

Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/9/2023 – Tyson Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $48.00.

5/9/2023 – Tyson Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $49.00.

5/9/2023 – Tyson Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $56.00 to $48.00.

5/9/2023 – Tyson Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $75.00 to $64.00.

5/9/2023 – Tyson Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $52.00.

4/20/2023 – Tyson Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $66.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2023 – Tyson Foods is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2023 – Tyson Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $62.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,603,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,140. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

