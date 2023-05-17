Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/3/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $30.00.

5/2/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $28.00.

5/2/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $30.00.

5/2/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $32.00.

5/2/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $34.00.

5/2/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $28.00.

5/2/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $31.00.

5/1/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $31.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.49. 3,188,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,095,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

