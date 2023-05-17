Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Centene (CNC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Centene (NYSE: CNC) recently:

4/27/2023 – Centene was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/26/2023 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $95.00 to $87.00.

4/26/2023 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $94.00 to $87.00.

4/26/2023 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $86.00.

4/20/2023 – Centene is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Centene was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/11/2023 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE CNC traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.20. 2,460,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,737,752. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.23. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Centene

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,240,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,427,000 after purchasing an additional 133,179 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 6,221.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Centene by 5,586.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,683,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,409,000 after buying an additional 1,653,829 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

