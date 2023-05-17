Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lantheus (LNTH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ: LNTH) recently:

5/11/2023 – Lantheus was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/5/2023 – Lantheus had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Securities from $120.00 to $127.00.

5/5/2023 – Lantheus had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $125.00.

5/5/2023 – Lantheus had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $120.00 to $130.00.

5/5/2023 – Lantheus had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $125.00.

5/2/2023 – Lantheus was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/12/2023 – Lantheus had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $94.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.97. 864,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,474. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.45.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $38,253.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,527.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 252,403 shares of company stock valued at $19,492,920 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 2,826.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,704,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 369.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,454,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,379,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,671,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

