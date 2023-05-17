Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $364.35

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 364.35 ($4.56) and traded as high as GBX 387.50 ($4.85). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 386 ($4.84), with a volume of 300,915 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 363.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 387.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £884.75 million, a PE ratio of 742.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.71.

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

