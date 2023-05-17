Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $440.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDWWF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Redrow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 400 ($5.01) to GBX 440 ($5.51) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Redrow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Redrow Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Redrow has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

