Relay Token (RELAY) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.17 Billion

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One Relay Token token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001026 BTC on exchanges. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $158.17 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Relay Token has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Relay Token

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

