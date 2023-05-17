Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.34% from the company’s previous close.

RPAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $6.65 on Monday. Repay has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $601.07 million, a P/E ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Repay by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Repay by 5,518.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

