Request Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $88.46 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Request has a total market capitalization of $88.46 million and approximately $648,741.70 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Request has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0885 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00026890 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020773 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018089 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,776.00 or 1.00036366 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08935667 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $601,046.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.