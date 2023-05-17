Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 71.83% and a negative return on equity of 141.73%. The business had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.95 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FOLD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $13.84.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $68,538.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 986,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,187,329.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $49,942.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,935.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $68,538.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 986,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,187,329.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,984 shares of company stock valued at $597,305 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,927,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 71.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

