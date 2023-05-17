Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.15). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for iTeos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.15) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.83) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.72) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ITOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $14.81 on Monday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. iTeos Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $53.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

