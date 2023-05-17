Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Purple Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.48 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 14.48% and a negative net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Purple Innovation Stock Performance

PRPL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $3.60 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $2.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $313.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of Purple Innovation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at $6,697,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $5,524,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 101.2% during the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after buying an additional 1,758,100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $7,727,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $3,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Eric Scott Haynor purchased 138,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $381,144.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 138,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Purple Innovation news, COO Eric Scott Haynor bought 138,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $381,144.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 138,598 shares in the company, valued at $381,144.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Scott Kerby purchased 23,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,923.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,923.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 178,624 shares of company stock valued at $495,067. Insiders own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.