Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Yum! Brands (YUM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) recently:

5/8/2023 – Yum! Brands was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/8/2023 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $144.00.

5/4/2023 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $145.00 to $151.00.

5/4/2023 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $148.00 to $156.00.

4/27/2023 – Yum! Brands was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/21/2023 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $136.00 to $138.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Yum! Brands was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/17/2023 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $157.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $137.22. 1,688,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,827. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.33 and a 200 day moving average of $129.71. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,713. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 254,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 128,674 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,472,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,636,000 after acquiring an additional 210,170 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

