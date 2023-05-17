Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 16th (ASOMY, CMPGY, CMTL, COLL, EVGO, GASS, HD, IRON, ITRN, KURA)

Posted by on May 17th, 2023

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 16th:

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 680 ($8.52) to GBX 550 ($6.89).

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,100 ($26.31) to GBX 2,385 ($29.88).

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $340.00 to $330.00.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus to $36.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.