Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 16th (ASOMY, CMPGY, CMTL, COLL, EVGO, GASS, HD, IRON, ITRN, KURA)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 16th:

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 680 ($8.52) to GBX 550 ($6.89).

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,100 ($26.31) to GBX 2,385 ($29.88).

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $340.00 to $330.00.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus to $36.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

