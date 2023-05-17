Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CF Industries (CF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CF Industries (NYSE: CF) in the last few weeks:

5/16/2023 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $76.00.

5/11/2023 – CF Industries was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

5/3/2023 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $105.00.

5/3/2023 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $96.00 to $100.00.

5/2/2023 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $70.00.

4/28/2023 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $101.00 to $83.00.

4/19/2023 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $126.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2023 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2023 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/10/2023 – CF Industries was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $64.12. 3,770,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.63 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 401.4% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

