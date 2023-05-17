ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Sells $1,317,167.50 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total transaction of $1,317,167.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,411,453. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.76. The stock had a trading volume of 266,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,043. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.12 and a 12 month high of $247.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.03 and its 200 day moving average is $219.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. ResMed’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,477,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,853,000 after purchasing an additional 282,613 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2,341.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 220,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,831,000 after buying an additional 211,185 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,549,959,000 after acquiring an additional 199,805 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

