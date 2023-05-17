Reviewing D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) and Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW)

Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Meiwu Technology and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Meiwu Technology and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meiwu Technology $12.26 million 0.50 -$1.08 million N/A N/A D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. $984.84 million 0.34 -$177.94 million ($0.35) -2.97

Meiwu Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S..

Risk & Volatility

Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meiwu Technology and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. -13.48% -87.22% -24.47%

Summary

Meiwu Technology beats D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meiwu Technology

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others segments. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also engages the provision of restaurant services; and wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changes its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers HepsiExpress, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries, water, and flowers; HepsiJet that provides last- mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, a pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service and data driven insights; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and HepsiFly for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

