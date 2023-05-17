RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Trading Down 0.3%

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.76 and last traded at $22.80. Approximately 54,381 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 33,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77.

Institutional Trading of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 158.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 761.1% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 123,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 109,123 shares during the last quarter.

About RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

The RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed global fixed-income portfolio that invests in various types of fixed-income securities without currency limitation. RIGS was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by RiverFront.

